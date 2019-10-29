2 dead, 4 injured in less than 24 hours in Durham NC after man found shot to death in church parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was found shot to death in a downtown Durham church’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon – the second deadly shooting in the city in less than 24 hours.

Police were called to the 100 block of North Driver Street, near the intersection with Main Street, around 2 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

An adult male’s body was found in the parking lot of Carr United Methodist Church, police said.

No other details were immediately available on the Driver Street shooting.

Two drive-by shootings occurred late Monday in Durham – injuring four and killing one, police said.

The first incident happened around 10:23 p.m. as two men were walking in 1200-block Wabash Street, according to Durham police.

A dark-colored vehicle drove near the pair and someone inside the vehicle began shooting. One victim was shot in his hand. The other victim was hit by gunfire in his leg, police said.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

Just six minutes after the incident on Wabash Street, another drive-by shooting happened — this time at a bus stop near the corner of Liberty and Dillard streets, according to police.

A woman and two men were at the bus stop when a dark-colored car drove by and someone inside began shooting at the victims, Durham police said.

One man, identified as Kerry Graham Jr., 24, of Durham, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was grazed by a bullet on her hip and was treated at the scene, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time in Graham Jr.’s death.

The other man was hit in the upper left shoulder and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.