ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Two people are dead and four others wounded after separate incidents on the same morning in Rock Hill.
The Rock Hill Herald reports that police are still looking for a man accused of shooting four people at a bar in the early morning hours in Rock Hill.
The suspect was on probation after recently being released from prison.
He was not permitted to use a firearm.
The Herald also reports that deputies are investigating a death after a four and a half-hour standoff at a home in Rock Hill.
A police officer was also reportedly wounded after shots were fired.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 2 dead, 4 wounded after separate incidents in Rock Hill
- Florida man is first person with Down syndrome to finish Ironman triathlon
- Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states
- Bush calls election ‘fair,’ says Biden ‘won’ opportunity to ‘unify our country’
- PHOTOS: Alex Trebek through the years