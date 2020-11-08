2 dead, 4 wounded after separate incidents in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Two people are dead and four others wounded after separate incidents on the same morning in Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill Herald reports that police are still looking for a man accused of shooting four people at a bar in the early morning hours in Rock Hill.

The suspect was on probation after recently being released from prison.

He was not permitted to use a firearm.

The Herald also reports that deputies are investigating a death after a four and a half-hour standoff at a home in Rock Hill.

A police officer was also reportedly wounded after shots were fired.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: