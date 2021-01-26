Coroner identifies 2 dead after weekend shootings in Marlboro County

BENNETSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — Two people are dead after separate shootings over the weekend in Marlboro County.

Oliver Douglas, 28, of Bennettsville, died of gunshot wounds after a shooting at 9 p.m. Saturday on Ella Street near Bennettsville, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

Cedale Frazier, 34, also of Bennettsville, died of gunshot wounds after a shooting at 6 a.m. Sunday on Ellison Street near Bennettsville.

News13 has reached out to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office for additional information. Count on News13 for updates.

