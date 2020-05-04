2 detectives, suspect injured in NC officer-involved shooting, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – An officer-involved shooting Monday morning left two Spring Lake Police Department detectives and a female suspect injured, according to a police press release.

Authorities remained at the scene of the officer-involved shooting more than five hours after it occurred (Photo: Lou Cherry/CBS 17)

Detectives and officers were attempting to serve warrants around 12:45 a.m. in the 600-block of Poe Avenue, police said. When they knocked on the door, the male suspect answered and was immediately arrested. Once the first suspect was arrested, a female suspect opened fire on the police, officials said.

Police returned fire and two detectives were shot during the shootout, according to authorities.

Both detectives were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where one was treated and released with a non-life threatening injury and the other was taken into surgery. That officer’s condition has not been released.

The suspect shot during the incident was also transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and then life-flighted to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill for a trauma injury, police said. Her condition has not been released.

The names of those involved in the shooting are not being released at this time, according to authorities.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.