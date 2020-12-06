2 face child abuse charges after possible overdose of 1-year-old in North Carolina

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are facing charges after the possible overdose of a 1-year-old in Davidson County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Austin Garrett Kluttz Jr., 24, of Denton, and Katie Alexandra Kerr, 28, of Denton, are each charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

On Oct. 31, deputies came to the 1800 block of Lick Creek Church Road in reference to a possible overdose of a 1-year-old child.

The child was taken to Thomasville Medical Center for treatment.

After further investigation, Kluttz and Kerr were arrested and charged on Nov. 19.

They were both placed in the Davidson County Jail under $50,000 secured bonds.

