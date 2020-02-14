ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – Two Robeson County men face charges of possession with intent to sell heroin, meth, cocaine after a traffic stop for a fictitious license plate.

Deputies said they stopped a 2003 Ford Taurus on Broad Street in St. Pauls on Wednesday for fictitious license plates. During a search of the car, deputies seized quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a firearm and $373.00 in cash, according to the report.

Investigators arrested and charged James Robert Inman III, 29, and Martize Douglas, 29, both of St Pauls, with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Inman received an additional charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Martize Douglas was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for probation violation.

Inman was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. Douglas received a $510,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.