2 people seriously injured after suspect opens fire at NC Smithfield Foods plant

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN/WBTW) – Two people were seriously injured after a man opened fire at Smithfield Foods in Bladen County, North Carolina on Thursday morning.

According to a news release, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an active shooter situation at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel on Thursday around 12:15 a.m.

Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and located two people who had been shot in the administrative building. Authorities identified the suspect as Jaquante Hakeem Williams, 20, of St. Pauls, who initially fled the scene.

Jaquante Williams and the Smithfield Foods plant where the shooting happened.

A person familiar with the suspect was able to make contact with Williams, who surrendered overnight to Bladen County deputies without incident.

The two victims were flown by life flight helicopters to Chapel Hill and New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and is being held in the Bladen County Jail under no bond.

Smithfield Foods was evacuated for a short period of time until the suspect was apprehended. Employees were allowed to return to work after the suspect was captured.

“We were just very fortunate to apprehend the suspect as soon as we did and that no other persons were injured,” said Bladen County Sheriff James McVicker. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

News13’s sister station CBS17 has a crew on scene.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: