FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man and a Nichols woman have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in distributing drugs in Horry County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence.

Dan Howard Spivey, Jr., 42, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and Jasmine McKenith, 32, of Nichols, was sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances.

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge R. Bryan Harwell also ordered five years of court supervision for both following their prison sentences.

Spivey and Jasmine McKenith were involved in a multi-year conspiracy, serving as distributors for a co-defendant in the case, Darryl Lamont McKenith, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. McKenith, 33, of Aynor, was previously sentenced by Harwell to 11 years in prison.

“During the course of the conspiracy, Spivey was held accountable for more than one kilogram of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl,” the attorney’s office said in a news release. “Jasmine McKenith was attributable to more than six kilograms of heroin during the conspiracy.”

Several others connected to the investigation have already been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. They include: