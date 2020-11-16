2 sex offenders wanted by Scotland County Sheriff’s Office

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Two sex offenders are wanted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven R Scott, 52, and Ricky A. Buck, 45, both of Laurinburg, are wanted for unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously failing to return verification notice and failing to inform the sheriff’s office of their current address and new or changes to existing online identifiers that they use as convicted sexual offenders, deputies said.

Anyone with information about either of the sex offenders is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or dial 911.