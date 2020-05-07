2 teens shot, another employee injured in shooting at McDonald’s restaurant over dining room restrictions

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KFOR/CNN NEWSOURCE/WBTW) – The bizarre story unfolding at a McDonald’s near Southwest 89th and Penn late Wednesday evening.

Around 6:30, police say two women went inside, expecting to be able to sit down and eat.

But because of COVID-19, McDonald’s dining rooms still closed.

When the women were informed of that, police say an argument broke out and soon after one of them pulled out a gun.

“Whenever the employees advised them that the restaurant was closed due to COVID-19, the suspects became agitated and fired two to three rounds at employees,” a police captain said.

Both of those teenaged workers shot, one in the left arm, the other in his right shoulder.

Both rushed to the hospital, but expected to survive.

A third employee was also injured.

Police believe she fell during the gunfire and hit her head.

As for the suspects, the two women tried to make a run for it.

“They were both described as being black females…one of the suspects having tattoos on their neck and they were both carrying backpacks. They were quickly apprehended just two blocks south of the restaurant,” the police captain said.

Police thinking about their own safety as Oklahomans struggle to cope with the pandemic.

“We just take extra precautions for our personal safety and the safety of witnesses, suspects and victims,” the captain also said.

