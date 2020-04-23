20-year-old arrested in killing of NC college football player, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-year-old is charged with murder in the March 2 death of a North Carolina Central University football player, Durham police announced Wednesday.

Denzel James Fitzgerald (Durham police)

The shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4600-block of Industry Lane.

Police arrived at the scene and found Trevor VanDyke, 20, had been shot and killed.

On Wednesday, Durham police said 20-year-old Denzel James Fitzgerald surrendered to police after he was indicted for murder earlier in the week.

The case remains under investigation.

According to a statement from the university to its students, VanDyke was a first-year student at the school.

The letter said VanDyke “entered NCCU in August 2019 and was a graduate of Clayton High School.”

A family member at the scene Tuesday morning told CBS 17 that VanDyke played on the football team at NCCU.

Trevor VanDyke (Family photo)

The football roster lists VanDyke as a cornerback for the 2019 season and he is also featured on the Eagles’ 2020 preseason roster as a sophomore.

School officials said VanDyke was an active member of the Aspiring Eagles Academy, “an academic enrichment program designed to promote the success of incoming freshmen who have been accepted at North Carolina Central University.”

Clayton High School tweeted that VanDyke played both football and basketball at the school.

Police at the scene Tuesday morning were investigating near a car that appeared to have crashed off the road near a line of trees on the street.

Durham police said in a release that investigators believe VanDyke was shot in the 1400-block of E. Cornwallis Road and ended up on Industry Lane where he was found dead inside a car.

