20-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for first-degree murder after calls about a body on the side of the road in Lumberton.

Around 3:44 p.m. Sunday, deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Shannon Road after reports of someone shot and laying on the side of the roadway.

Justin Wilkins, 22, of Lumberton was found dead at the scene, according to the report.

Deputies say that prior to arriving on scene, a concerned citizen flagged them down saying that a man was seen running away from the scene towards the woods.

Jacy Bell. Courtesy: RCSO

Deputies located and arrested Jacy Bell, 20, of Lumberton, according to the report, and charged him with first-degree murder. Bell was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention without bond.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

