21-year-old fatally shot Sunday in Red Springs, police say

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – A 21-year-old has died Sunday after being shot early Sunday morning, police say.

Jacob Lawrence McBryde, 21, died after being airlifted to a hospital, according to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson.

Chief Patterson said officers responded early Sunday to reports of shots fired into an occupied home on the 400 block of E 6th Street in Red Springs.

He added that the incident is still under investigation and there have not been any arrests made.

Red Springs police is working with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on the case. Count on News13 for updates.

