22-year-old arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

An incident report from Horry County Police says that in August, an underage victim admitted to having sex with Juvonta Travon Green in his car, twice. In the report, the victim only knew Green by a nickname.

Green was arrested Thursday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: