$2,500 reward offered for information about the murder of a Bennettsville man

BENNETTSVILLE, SC(WBTW) – The sheriff’s office is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of a Bennettsville man.

Jovanni Jamal Mcclain, 28, was found dead along Highway 38 in Marlboro County on Nov. 9. He was last seen on Oct. 31 leaving the Huddle House in Bennettsville.

He was reported missing on Nov. 1 after not being seen of or heard from after leaving Huddle House.

This investigation is ongoing and anybody with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 479-5605.