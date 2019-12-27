Deputies search for 2nd man wanted in murder of Dillon grocery store owner

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The sheriff’s office has charged a second man, who is missing, in the murder of J.W. Bailey at his Dillon grocery store.

Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday they have charged Joshua D. Manning, 19, for the shooting death of Bailey on Dec. 12. William Mason, 20, turned himself in last week and also was charged with murder.

Manning was reported missing Dec. 20 by his mother, according to Lt. Jason Turner with Dillon PD. He was last seen around Walker Court off Highway 301 South in Dillon.

Bailey was killed during an apparent robbery at his grocery store. He was 77-years-old and owned J.W. Bailey’s Grocery for 47 years. He was a member of the city’s fire department for 52 years. His son Keith Bailey serves as the Fire Chief for the city of Dillon.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Joshua Darek Manning you are asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, Central Dispatch at 843-841-3707 or your local law enforcement agency.