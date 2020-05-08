3 charged after man found in Red Springs field ‘with multiple injuries,’ deputies say

Amanda Locklear, 23, of Pembroke (left), Juan Acevedo, 28, of Fairmont (middle), Johnny Ross, 19, of Fairmont (right). Courtesy- Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been charged after a man was found injured in a field.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of San Marina Drive in Red Springs on May 4 “in reference to a male yelling for help in a field area,” the sheriff’s office says. Upon arriving, deputies found a 24-year-old man in the field “with multiple injuries.” The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is recovering.

Investigators were provided with a description of a vehicle for the suspects, the sheriff’s office also says. This vehicle was found on McQueen Road in Red Springs.

The sheriff’s office adds property belonging to the victim, a firearm, fentanyl, ecstasy pills, Xanax pills and marijuana was found and seized during the investigation.

Three people were arrested in the case:

Amber Locklear, 23, of Pembroke

Juan Acevedo, 28, of Fairmont

Johnny Ross, 19, of Fairmont

All three face charges including:

felony conspiracy

robbery with a dangerous weapon

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries

maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance

possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance

possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled IV controlled substance

possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDA/MDMA

misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Locklear, Acevedo and Ross were booked in to the Robeson County Detention Center and each given a $260,000 secured bond.

