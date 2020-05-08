3 charged after man found in Red Springs field ‘with multiple injuries,’ deputies say

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says three people have been charged after a man was found injured in a field.
Deputies responded to the 100 block of San Marina Drive in Red Springs on May 4 “in reference to a male yelling for help in a field area,” the sheriff’s office says. Upon arriving, deputies found a 24-year-old man in the field “with multiple injuries.” The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is recovering.
Investigators were provided with a description of a vehicle for the suspects, the sheriff’s office also says. This vehicle was found on McQueen Road in Red Springs.
The sheriff’s office adds property belonging to the victim, a firearm, fentanyl, ecstasy pills, Xanax pills and marijuana was found and seized during the investigation.
Three people were arrested in the case:
- Amber Locklear, 23, of Pembroke
- Juan Acevedo, 28, of Fairmont
- Johnny Ross, 19, of Fairmont
All three face charges including:
- felony conspiracy
- robbery with a dangerous weapon
- assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries
- maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled II controlled substance
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a scheduled IV controlled substance
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDA/MDMA
- misdemeanor possession of marijuana
Locklear, Acevedo and Ross were booked in to the Robeson County Detention Center and each given a $260,000 secured bond.
