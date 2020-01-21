3 dead after shooting in SC lowcountry

PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the Pineville/St. Stephen area, on Crawl Hill Drive off of Highway 45.

According to a press release, three people were found dead.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The Berkeley County coroner is assisting in the investigation and will release identities at a later time.

Chief Jeremy Baker, of the BCSO, advised that this is an active investigation, further details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 843-719-4412 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.

