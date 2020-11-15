3 dead, pregnant woman wounded in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and a pregnant woman seriously injured in a shooting at a South Carolina home.

Sumer County Coroner Robbie Baker says the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at a Sumter house.

Baker told The Associated Press that the condition of the wounded pregnant woman and her baby is “touch and go.”

Sumter Police said they hoped to release more information about the shooting later Sunday.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood of small homes on Marilyn Avenue, near U.S. Highway 378 north of downtown Sumter.

