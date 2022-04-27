MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were shot early Wednesday near Murrells Inlet, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are investigating in the area of Wachesaw Road, deputies said. The sheriff’s office said there is believed to be no threat to the public due to the nature of the incident.

People are asked to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

