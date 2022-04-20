ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice, according to the sheriff’s office.

The charges are in relation to the arrest of James E. Hunt Jr, 42, of Rowland, that took place March 25.

James Hunt was arrested by deputies for drug possession, driving with a revoked license and carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop, deputies said. James Hunt falsely gave information about his brother Jackie Hunt.

James Hunt was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center and released on bond under the fake name despite knowledge of his real name, according to the sheriff’s office.

On March 28, investigators learned James Hunt’s true identity and additional warrants were issued for identity theft and providing false information to law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked into jail Sunday with a $95,000 secured bond.

“Every employee of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center is expected to abide by the laws of the state,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a news release. “These officers are held to a higher standard and took an Oath of Office to uphold the rules, regulations and laws of this state. It’s a proven fact that I will not tolerate foolishness and with the investigative work of Detectives and our Professional Standards Division Investigators, we were able to bring this to a quick conclusion.”

Jackie Hunt, Phillips, and Jones were each given $500,000 unsecured bonds, deputies said.