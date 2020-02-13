4 arrested after drugs, guns, cash seized in Robeson County

LEFT TO RIGHT: Michael Dwight Blackwell, 29, of Lumber Bridge; Michael Blanks, 65, of Lumberton; Zebian Bullard, 23, of St Pauls; Mickey Jeffries, 26, of St Pauls. Photos courtesy of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

ST. PAULS, NC AREA (WBTW) – Four people were arrested after drugs, guns and cash were seized in Robeson County.

On Wednesday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant in the 300 block of Millionaire Road in St. Pauls, according to the sheriff’s office. During this search, “investigators located and seized quantities of heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills, Suboxone Strips, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, five (5) firearms and $1,277.00 in cash.”

The following people were arrested in the case:

Michael Dwight Blackwell, 29, of Lumber Bridge

Mickey Jeffries, 26, of St Pauls

Zebian Bullard, 23, of St Pauls

Michael Blanks, 65, of Lumberton

Each was arrested and charged with:

trafficking opium or heroin

possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin

conspiring to sell or deliver heroin

trafficking cocaine

possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine

conspiring to sell or deliver cocaine

trafficking opioids

possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule ii and iii controlled substance

possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana

maintaining a drug dwelling

possession of drug paraphernalia

Blackwell also received a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff’s office said. At the time of Blackwell’s arrest, the sheriff’s office said he was out on bond for first degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property. Blackwell is also currently on probation for trafficking cocaine. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1,850,000 secured bond.

Jeffries and Bullard each received $1,000,000 secured bonds.

Blanks received a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with other information about drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3191.

