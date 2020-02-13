4 arrested after drugs, guns, cash seized in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, NC AREA (WBTW) – Four people were arrested after drugs, guns and cash were seized in Robeson County.
On Wednesday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant in the 300 block of Millionaire Road in St. Pauls, according to the sheriff’s office. During this search, “investigators located and seized quantities of heroin, cocaine, Oxycodone pills, Suboxone Strips, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, five (5) firearms and $1,277.00 in cash.”
The following people were arrested in the case:
- Michael Dwight Blackwell, 29, of Lumber Bridge
- Mickey Jeffries, 26, of St Pauls
- Zebian Bullard, 23, of St Pauls
- Michael Blanks, 65, of Lumberton
Each was arrested and charged with:
- trafficking opium or heroin
- possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin
- conspiring to sell or deliver heroin
- trafficking cocaine
- possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- conspiring to sell or deliver cocaine
- trafficking opioids
- possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule ii and iii controlled substance
- possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana
- maintaining a drug dwelling
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Blackwell also received a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff’s office said. At the time of Blackwell’s arrest, the sheriff’s office said he was out on bond for first degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property. Blackwell is also currently on probation for trafficking cocaine. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1,850,000 secured bond.
Jeffries and Bullard each received $1,000,000 secured bonds.
Blanks received a $100,000 secured bond.
Anyone with other information about drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3191.
