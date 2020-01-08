4 charged in connection with armed robbery outside of Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Four people have been charged in connection with an armed robbery outside of Coastal Grand Mall.

Myrtle Beach Police stopped a vehicle just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday and detained three men and one woman who were inside. Police believe the vehicle was connected with an armed robbery.

The following have been charged:

Eric Glen Adams, 41, charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery

Sasha Monique Garner, 26, charged with armed robbery.

William Curtis Donnell Harris, 19, charged with armed robbery.

Tony Paul Eubanks, 30, charged with armed robbery

No injuries were reported, according to police. Police have not released any further details about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-918-1382.