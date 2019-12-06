4 Conway men charged after police find drugs, guns, more than 350 live ammo rounds

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Four men have been charged after police found drugs, guns, and more than 350 live ammunition rounds at a home in Conway.

Police searched a home at 1782 Hemingway Street on Thursday along with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office. They seized about one pound of marijuana, two Semi-Automatic Glock Handguns, and the live ammunition rounds of various calibers.

Four men were arrested and charged as follows:

Davonte Javal Shepard: Possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute close proximity to school.

Justin Devon Bromell: Possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute close proximity to school.



Byran Bromell: Possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute close proximity to school.



Quashaun Cliffton Bromell: Possession of pistol by certain person, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute close proximity to school.

