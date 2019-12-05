5-year-old shot in head in NC, reward offered for info leading to arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT/WBTW) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday night shooting that injured a five-year-old girl.

According to Investigative Sergeant Mike Sawyer, deputies responded to a residence on Pompano Drive near Gracie Farms Road in reference to shots fired.

Amelia Brown, 5, was in a car with her mother when she was shot in the head, officials said.

“All these types of cases affect the officers and the community, but especially when it involves a 5-year-old child,” said Captain Tony Cummings, with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s one that encourages us to work harder and that’s exactly what we’re doing at this point.”

The young girl was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The sheriff’s office is interviewing several persons of interest.

Sgt. Sawyer said this is the second time in two weeks there was a shooting at this residence.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting and several vehicles have been impounded.

Craven County Crime Stoppers is offering over $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest(s) of the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

