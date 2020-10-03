53 charged, 24 arrested in drug operation in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Thursday charges for 53 suspects during their Operation Repeat Offender drug operation.
According to a news release, out of the 53 charged, 24 have been arrested.
Forty-five of those charged are reportedly repeat offenders.
According to a news release, the following the list of charges placed during this operation:
- 33 methamphetamine charges
- 13 controlled substance charges
- 11 heroin charges
- 9 marijuana charges
- 7 crack cocaine charges
- 5 cocaine charges
- 1 weapons charge
The following are those charged during the operation:
- Donald Brown – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Anthony Dillard – possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Charvis Earle, Jr. – possession of methamphetamine
- Trayvon Elmore – possession of marijuana
- Kenneth Epling – trafficking methamphetamine
- Katrina Jenkins – three counts of distributing cocaine and distributing cocaine/possession with intent to distribute with half mile of a school
- Jaime Jimenez – two counts of possession of a schedule I, II, III
- Travis Kelly – trafficking cocaine base and distributing cocaine base
- Carrie Lawson – possession of schedule IV
- Bonnie Carter – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- David Lawter – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Taylor Lee – trafficking heroin
- Willie Michael, Jr. – trafficking methamphetamine
- Deion Miller – possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Kendra West – possession of a schedule IV
- Karen Bailey – two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute within half mile of a school
- Mack Barber – trafficking heroin, possession of a weapon, and possession of a schedule I, II, II, X2
- Darish Baxley – distribution of methamphetamine
- Scott Cole – possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Sandra Crowe – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Alvin Green – manufacturing methamphetamine
- Jason Hammett – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Timothy Jackson, Jr. – trafficking methamphetamine
- Deion Landrum – two counts of distributing cocaine base
- James Pace – manufacturing marijuana
- George Stoudemire – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of schedule IV
- Donald Whitmore – three counts of distributing methamphetamine
- Angela Willis – possession of methamphetamine
- Christopher Beck – possession of methamphetamine
- Taylor Boyter- distributing methamphetamine
- Bobbi Campbell – possession of a schedule IV
- Joshua Cooley – possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Angel Gregory – possession with intent to distribute heroin
- Tabitha Jackson – distributing cocaine base
- April Pack – distributing methamphetamine
- Jermayne Pearson – possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Amy Porter – possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Joshua Poteat – two counts of distributing heroin
- Charlotte Reynolds – possession of marijuana
- Travis Sellars – possession of schedule I
- Jeffery Smalley – distributing methamphetamine
- Tabitha Bishop-Greer – trafficking heroin and distributing within a half mile of a school
- Cary Corbin, Jr. – possession of a schedule II, possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a schedule IV
- Roland Crocker – possession of methamphetamine
- Keith Foster – two counts of trafficking methamphetamine
- Eric Jones, Jr. – possession of cocaine, distributing a schedule II and two counts of distributing cocaine base
- Bobby Jumper – distributing methamphetamine
- Thomas Solesbee – trafficking methamphetamine
- Christopher Turner – distributing methamphetamine
- Steven Waddell – possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule IV
- Jeffery Williams – trafficking methamphetamine