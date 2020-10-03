53 charged, 24 arrested in drug operation in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Thursday charges for 53 suspects during their Operation Repeat Offender drug operation.

According to a news release, out of the 53 charged, 24 have been arrested.

Forty-five of those charged are reportedly repeat offenders.

According to a news release, the following the list of charges placed during this operation:

33 methamphetamine charges

13 controlled substance charges

11 heroin charges

9 marijuana charges

7 crack cocaine charges

5 cocaine charges

1 weapons charge

The following are those charged during the operation: