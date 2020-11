BARNWELL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 77-year-old woman has been shot and killed in her home on one of the main highways in a small South Carolina county.

The Barnwell County Coroner says Henrietta Creech’s family reported what they said was a drive-by shooting by a SUV around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Barnwell County deputies have not released any information on the shooting.

Creech lived on U.S. 278 south of Barnwell near the road’s intersection with state Highway 3.

