Active shooter situation reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola, sheriff’s office says shooter is dead

UPDATE (7:50 a.m. Central) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the active shooter on NAS Pensacola is dead.

UPDATE (7:45 a.m. Central) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients, WKRG reports.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/WBTW) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Department Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

News13’s sister station WKRG has a crew at the scene.

*** Alert ***Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Posted by NAS Pensacola on Friday, December 6, 2019

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: