Active shooter situation reported at Naval Air Station Pensacola, sheriff’s office says shooter is dead

UPDATE (7:50 a.m. Central) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the active shooter on NAS Pensacola is dead.
UPDATE (7:45 a.m. Central) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients, WKRG reports.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/WBTW) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Department Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.
News13’s sister station WKRG has a crew at the scene.
Count on News13 for updates.
