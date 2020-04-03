Affidavit: Letecia Stauch killed Gannon in his bedroom, repeatedly lied to investigators

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR/WBTW) — Letecia Stauch killed her stepson Gannon in his bedroom and repeatedly lied to authorities during the investigation, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by News13’s sister station KDVR FOX31/KWGN-TV Channel 2 Thursday night.

The 32-page document that appears to be the affidavit of probable cause to arrest Letecia appeared on social media Thursday. FOX31/Channel 2 was provided the document and were able to independently confirm its authenticity.

Due to the graphic nature of the affidavit and out of respect for Gannon’s family, FOX31/Channel 2 have decided not to publish the document in its entirety.

The affidavit alleges that Letecia killed Gannon in his bedroom at their suburban El Paso County home on Jan. 27.

Investigators reportedly found evidence of blood on a mattress, walls and floors of the bedroom. Evidence of blood was also found inside Letecia’s VW Tiguan SUV.

On the evening of Jan. 28, Letecia allegedly dumped Gannon’s body in a rural area of southern Douglas County off of Highway 105 — something confirmed by DNA evidence gathered in the area.

Images found on Letecia’s phone reportedly show Gannon sleeping in his bed the morning of Jan. 27. Investigators believe he was killed that afternoon.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor appears to show two people leaving the Stauch residence in a Nissan Frontier pickup the morning of Jan. 27. The same footage shows the pickup returning that afternoon. While the footage only clearly shows one person getting out of the truck, investigators believe “Gannon likely did return home with Letecia that afternoon.”

No indications of blood were found inside the Nissan, the affidavit states.

Additionally, the affidavit states that Letecia asked her 17-year-old daughter to buy carpet cleaner, trash bags and baking soda. Investigators located a receipt for those items.

The 17-year-old also allegedly picked Letecia up after she disposed of Gannon’s body in Douglas County the day after he was killed.

The daughter has refused to speak with investigators.

In a Jan. 29 interview with investigators, Letecia reportedly said she had been raped by a man named “Eguardo” who then kidnapped Gannon.

Investigators were suspicious of this story for a number of reasons, including the fact that Letecia did not immediately call 911 after the alleged rape and kidnapping. She also did not want to pursue collecting evidence that could lead to the arrest of her alleged rapist.

Gannon’s father was in Oklahoma when the boy went missing. Authorities said the father has “cooperated fully” in the investigation.

Letecia faces 13 charges, including first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

At the time Gannon disappeared, Letecia told authorities Gannon had left home to play at a friend’s house and had not been seen since. According to the affidavit, she was unable to tell investigators where the house was located or the name of Gannon’s friend.

On Feb. 12, she issued a statement to FOX31/Channel 2 about the case.

Authorities called Gannon a runaway when they first asked the public for help finding him. But the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child.

Leticia was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Gannon’s remains were “tentatively” found in Florida in March. The affidavit is dated Feb. 28, which is likely why it does not explain how Gannon’s body got to Florida.

