LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — Several agencies are investigating a fire that damaged a convenience store early Friday morning.

According to Captain Terry Parker, with Lumberton police, crews were dispatched to an alarm call at the Quick Mart at 2011 Carthage Road shortly before 5 a.m. When an officer arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the building.

While waiting for fire crews to arrive, the officer saw evidence to believe the store was broken into.

Because the fire happened at a commercial property, Lumberton police requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms) to investigate.

The fire was contained to the inside of the building. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

