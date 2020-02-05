WARRIOR, AL (WBTW) – An Alabama police officer shot during a police chase overnight has died.

News13’s Nexstar sister station WIAT reports that according to U.S. Attorney Jay Town, the officer injured in the shooting has died. Town also said in a tweet “out of respect for the family at this difficult time, the officer’s name will not be released until they are ready.”

A press conference is expected at 1 p.m. CST/2 p.m EST. Watch that press conference above.

The suspect has been identified as Preston Cheyenne Johnson, WIAT also reports.

Booking records show Johnson was booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Alabama on Wednesday morning and charged with “capital murder of a police officer.”

Preston Cheyenne Johnson (Courtesy: Jefferson County Jail, Alabama)

Johnson had recently been arrested for being in possession of a stolen car that also contained drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested Oct. 31, 2019 and charged with first-degree stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was also in possession of 13 grams of meth and an AR-15 at the time of his arrest. As a convicted felon, Johnson is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was scheduled to appear in court March 2, according to court documents.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: