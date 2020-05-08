AMBER Alert issued for baby taken in alleged carjacking in Alabama

TALLADEGA, AL (WRBL/WBTW) – Authorities in Alabama have issued an AMBER Alert for a baby who was taken during an alleged carjacking incident.

The State of Alabama issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert on Friday for 4-month-old Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield.

The baby is described in the alert as a “white female with a red birth mark on back of neck.” The alert adds that Mayfield is about 1 feet tall and about 16 pounds with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry colored hair.

Cambrylln Jannett Mayfield (Courtesy: State of Alabama Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert)

Mayfield was “seen last near Dorothy Lane in Talladega, Alabama around 3:30 am on May 8, 2020 and is believed to be in extreme danger,” the alert says. “An unknown white male took the car at gun point that Cambrylin was travelling in. The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Alabama tag 61DS546.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.

