AMBER Alert issued for Georgia toddler believed to be with homicide suspect

MACON GA (WRBL/WBTW) – Georgia authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for toddler believed to be with a homicide suspect.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 2-year-old King Crockett was abducted on March 31 in Macon, Georgia.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post they are investigating a shooting incident that happened around 9:22 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies arrived on scene, where they found three people shot inside a house and a woman with injuries.

“It was reported that there was an altercation between 29-year-old Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. and his child’s mother,” the sheriff’s office says. Caesar Crocket is accused of pulling a firearm and shooting several people.

Caesar Crockett (left) and King Cane Crockett (right). Courtesy: Bibb County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office.

“Crockett then fled the scene with his 2-year-old son King Cane Crockett. Caesar is driving a 2007 Pontiac G5 black in color with a drive-out-tag on it,” the sheriff’s office also says, “Caesar Crockett is wanted for three counts of Murder, and one count of Kidnapping. Caesar has family in both Florida and California.”

Caesar Crockett is described as being about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 108 to 200 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. Caesar Crocket was last seen wearing “a black long sleeve shirt, black shorts with red and white stripes on the side.” King Crockett was last seen wearing “a black shirt, blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side and a black and white hoddie with a blue superman logo on the front.”

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the child is believed to be in extreme danger. If you have any information, please call 911 or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 immediately.

