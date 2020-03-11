Arkansas officer shot during traffic dies, suspect also injured

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/WBTW) — An Arkansas police officer has died after a Tuesday night shooting that happened during a traffic stop.

The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) says Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect around 6:30 on Kenwood Street.

Officer Scrimshire died after being taken to the hospital. The suspect was also wounded but their name and condition is not yet being released.

Police ask for thoughts and prayers for Officer Scrimshire’s family and the HSPD.

Arkansas State Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office tweeted this out about the situation:

Please keep the injured @HotSpringsPD police officer, the officer’s family and the entire Hot Springs Police Department in your thoughts and prayers. — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) March 11, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: