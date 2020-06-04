‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Horry County

Horry County Police are looking for a man who is considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

Police are searching for Christopher Tewen Vereen, 26, of Longs.

Vereen is approximately 5’6” and 155 lbs.

Police say he is wanted for attempted murder after firing a gun at an occupied vehicle.

He may be seen driving either a white Chevrolet Trailblazer or black and white Crown Victoria, both older models.

If seen, police ask that you use caution and do not approach him.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Vereen’s location should call 843-915-8477.