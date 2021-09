MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities say someone with a weapon robbed a gas station in Marlboro County on Tuesday night.

An armed robbery happened at the Citgo near the intersection of Hwy 15-401 and Jennings Street, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was wearing a mask and left on foot, authorities say.

No personal description is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.