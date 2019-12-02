Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina Highway Patrol arrested Michael Freeman, 59, of Cameron in connection to the case according to First Sergeant J.A. Williams.

Freeman is charged with felony hit and run, no operator’s license and failure to maintain lane control.

Highway Patrol has located the van in connection to the hit-and-run, according to First Sergeant J.A. Williams. Investigators found it by looking at evidence from the vehicle left at the scene. The van belongs to an area food services company.

A 51-year-old woman, Dorothea Ridenour, was struck and killed by a vehicle at about 5:15 or 5:30 on Wednesday morning on Highway 74 Business near Highland Drive, according to Trooper R.L. Maynor.