Arrests made in deadly Robeson County birthday party shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Three arrests have been made Wednesday in connection to a shooting death in Robeson County.

According to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, his deputies along with U.S. Marshals arrested Zaebrian Locklear in connection to the death of John David Campbell III.

Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

On July 20 at around 4:42 a.m. deputies were called to 200 Folly Drive in Red Springs about a person being shot. When deputies arrived they found Campbell dead in the front yard.

Two other people were injured in the shooting, which happened during an altercation during a birthday party. Witnesses told deputies there were at least 50 people at the party.

Jonathan Wayne Clark of Maxton was also arrested in connection to the case, according to Wilkins. Clark is charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon. Clark was placed in custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $100,000 secured bond.

Gatlin Chavis was also arrested. According to Wilkins Chavis assaulted an officer during Locklear’s arrest. Chavis is Locklear’s brother. Chavis is charged with misdemeanor probation violation, assault on a government official, communicating threats and resist, delay and obstructing an officer. Chavis was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $10,000 secured bond.