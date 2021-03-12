Augusta woman charged with Sex Trafficking

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – An Augusta woman has been charged with sex trafficking in a newly unsealed federal indictment that files additional charges against the man she was married to at the time of the alleged offenses.

34-year old, Amanda Gunn, with Sex Trafficking Conspiracy and Obstruction of a Child Sex Trafficking Investigation.

Gunn’s then-husband, 36-year old Michael Gunn of Evans, initially was indicted one year ago, in March 2020, on four counts of Production of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

The superseding indictment additionally charges Michael Gunn with Sex Trafficking Conspiracy; Sex Trafficking of a Child; Coercion and Enticement of a Child to Engage in Sexual Activity; and Obstruction of a Child Sex Trafficking Investigation. He remains in custody pending further court proceedings.

According to court documents and testimony, an FBI investigation in another state led agents to Michael Gunn as a source of child pornography, resulting in the discovery of child pornography on electronic devices in his home.