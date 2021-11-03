Bennettsville man charged after dog attacked children

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Bennettsville man has been charged after two children were attacked by his dog, according to deputies.

Obrian Quinton Ashe, 38, has been charged with owning a dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said that he turned himself in on Monday and was then released on bond.

Officers responded a home on Oct. 22 after hearing that two young children were playing in a yard when a dog ran onto the property and attacked them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The children were taken to a hospital and have undergone multiple surgeries, according to authorities.