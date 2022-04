BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Bennettsville police are searching for two people they say were involved in an armed robbery Thursday night.

Around 10:20 p.m., police say two men robbed the Boulevard Mart located at 103 Cottingham Blvd while wearing masks. They say the two also presented handguns.

The two suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The Bennettsville Police Department is asking if anyone has any information on the incident to please contact Det. Smith at 843-544-8178.