Body of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams found in landfill after 2 months of searching

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter Police say they have found the body of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams who police say was killed by the same man that killed her mother in August.

Sumter Police Chief Russel Roark said that Adam’s body was found in a landfill in Richland County last Friday.

Daunte Maurice Johnson

Roark said Daunte Johnson told investigators he killed the girl and her mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley, in a Sumter apartment on Aug. 5 and he dumped the girl’s body in a trash bin.

Police from all over the state worked with experts in landfill searches with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to try to find Nevaeh Adams’ remains.