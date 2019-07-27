Two dead in shooting at Forestbrook bingo hall; suspect on the run (PHOTOS)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department responded to an attempted armed robbery and shooting in which two people were killed, at a bingo hall in Forestbrook, Friday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. along Belle Terre Boulevard at Waccamaw Bingo, off Highway 501.

Police say two men were shot and officers are currently searching for a suspect in the case.







The Horry County Coroner’s Office was called out to the scene. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police confirmed two people had been killed in the incident. Their names have not been released.

🚨UPDATE🚨

7/27/19 at 12:27 a.m.



Two people have been killed in an attempted armed robbery and shooting incident on Belle Terre Boulevard.



The search continues for those responsible.



Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect(s) is asked to call 843-248-1520. https://t.co/FXFqIN1WRB pic.twitter.com/j2BA5S8f91 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 27, 2019

Around 12:15 a.m. police urged residents of the Tuscany Subdivision behind Belle Terre Blvd to shelter in place. Officers and K9s are in the area searching for the suspect in the case, according to police.

🚨CODE RED ALERT – TUSCANY SUBDIVISION🚨



Residents of the Tuscany Subdivision behind Belle Terre Blvd are asked to shelter in place.



HCPD officers and K9s are in the area searching for an attempted armed robbery and shooting incident suspect.



Have info? Call 843-248-1520. pic.twitter.com/9vCcoZqLGY — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 27, 2019

This is a tough situation…We would ask the family members who are out there and who are worried to trust in us to get to the bottom of it. Please reach out to us. We have victims advocates available. We have resources available to help them. Mikayla Moskov, Horry County Police Public Information Officer

Law enforcement officials were gathered at Waccamaw Bingo. Police were urging people to avoid the area. Crime scene tape was up.

It’s not clear whether others were hurt in the incident.

Horry County Fire Rescue was on the scene as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-248-1520.

