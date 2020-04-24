Bullets fired into Conway woman’s home traveled through walls into bedroom

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Conway woman was at home when someone fired bullets through two walls and into her bedroom.

Horry County police found two bullets had entered the front side of her home next to the front door, travelled through an interior wall and into her bedroom. The shooting happened on Lee Hucks Lane.

One bullet exited the rear window and one struck the window and remained inside the home, police said. A third bullet struck the residence to the left of the front door, and went underneath the home.

Officers recovered shell casings from the roadway in front of the home, which were submitted to the evidence section.

A witness, who saw the shots being fired, was able to describe the vehicle involved in the shooting. It was described as a Ford Expedition, possibly 2001-2005, with the passenger side headlight burned out.

The witness said there were at least three people in the vehicle, but there could have been four, according to the report. Both people in the front seat were males, the witness said.

The vehicle travelled down Lee Hucks Lane, turned around near the end, and as it was driving by the home, the rear driver’s side passenger fired 5 to 7 shots out of the window, the witness told police. After the shots were fired, the vehicle turned onto Hendricks Shortcut Road and travelled toward Highway 378.