Burton firefighter accused of soliciting minor awaits extradition

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A Burton firefighter accused of soliciting a minor is awaiting extradition back to Beaufort County.

The Beaufort Police Department tells News 3 Brandon Thomsen, 46, faces charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 years old.

For several days, his whereabouts were unknown, but police announced Friday he was located at a medical facility in Brunswick, Georgia, which he was at for an “unknown reason.”

The Burton Fire District says they were notified last week concerning warrants for Thomsen’s arrest.

In a release, the district said Thomsen hasn’t been on duty at the fire station since Aug. 20, adding:

While this is an ongoing investigation, because of our position of public trust, the Burton Fire District takes these charges very seriously, and upon notification of the warrants, Brandon Thomsen was placed on immediate suspension. BURTON FIRE DISTRICT

