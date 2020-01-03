Businesswoman in Georgetown County arrested for not paying taxes

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested a woman Thursday for failure to file state sales tax returns and report over $250,000 in sales, according to our news partners at South Strand News.

South Strand News is reporting that Angela Cox Stafford, 60, of Georgetown, was arrested Thursday. She is the Co-owner of Sampit Monument II, LLC, a company that sells headstones, monuments, and markers.

According to arrest warrants obtained by South Strand News, Stafford during the investigation filed amended returns for periods in 2014 and 2015, where she initially understated sales for the company by $29,633. For the periods of 2015 through 2018, according to the warrants, Stafford failed to file returns and failed to report $229,680 in sales.

South Strand News reports that according to the warrants Stafford failed to pay a total of $17,908 in sales tax.

Stafford is charged with four counts of failing to pay taxes, file a return, and keep records and one count of tax evasion.

If convicted, Stafford faces a maximum penalty of one year in jail or fines of up to $10,000 for each count of failure to pay taxes or file a return, according to South Strand News. She also faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison or $10,000 if convicted of tax evasion.

Stafford is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.