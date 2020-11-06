Bystander shot in Timmonsville shooting, two suspects still at large

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — Two suspects were at large Friday evening after a shooting in Timmonsville.

A bystander was shot on Main Street and Brockington Street, according to information from Timmonsville Police Department Chief Billy Brown. The department did have persons of interest they were trying to locate, as of Friday evening.

The injured bystander is a male and was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown, as of Friday evening.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.