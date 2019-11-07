Live Now
Car break-in incident, car theft near Tanger Outlets, one person in custody

Crime
CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One person is in custody following a call about an attempted car break-in at the Tanger Outlets off of 501.

According to Horry County Police, shortly after 1 p.m., Thursday officers were called to the Tanger Outlets for an attempted car break-in. Tanger Outlets went into lockdown as per company policy.

Shortly after that incident, a car theft was reported nearby and officers determined that the theft was linked to the incident at Tanger Outlets.

Horry County Police say a BOLO was issued for the car and it was found by officers a short time later. After a traffic stop, one person was taken into custody and charges are expected.

