Charges pending against middle school student after threat made using his iPad

DARLINGTON CO., SC (WBTW) – Charges are pending against a middle school student after a threat was made against the school.

A Spaulding Middle School student made a threat using his school-issued I-pad on Wednesday after school, according to a statement from the Darlington County School District.

The threat against the school was picked up by a teacher through the district’s monitoring program. The teacher reported the threat and school administrators contacted the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was apprehended before school on Thursday and charges are pending, the district said.

“At no time were staff or students in danger,” the district wrote in a statement. “The safety of our students and staff is always the top priority.”