Child injured in NC shooting, man dead, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported as an attempted suicide just after 2:35 p.m. in the 600 block of Reservoir Street, according to a news release from Durham police. Officials later said the shooting happened in the middle of the street.

When police arrived, they found a man who was dead from a gunshot wound and a child that was wounded with life-threatening injuries, the news release said.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said they are not seeking a suspect in the incident.

One man at the scene said that he had talked to the family of the man who died.

“The words that have been told to me, he was going through some things with his family and couldn’t take it. That sums it up, I can’t get too deep into details,” said Minister Unique, who lives near the scene.

Unique also spoke about the recent shootings in Durham.

“If we can’t find common ground, we’re gonna be our own self-inflicted genocide. The kids in this neighborhood, they’re our future. If they don’t feel they have a future, then we have no future,” he said.

